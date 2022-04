Elon Musk makes $43 billion hostile takeover bid for Twitter platform





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Billionaire Elon Musk has made a $43 billion hostile takeover bid for Twitter.

Brent Wilsey of Wilsey Asset Management joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss what exactly a hostile takeover bid is and where both Twitter and Musk could go from here.