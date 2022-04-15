Elon Musk set to buy Twitter and bring back freedom of speech





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Elon Musk could be the new face of Twitter, the “Titan of Tech” announcing his bid to purchase multi-billion dollar social media giant.

Musk spoke at a Ted Talk in Vancouver, Canada earlier on Thursday.

The CEO of Tesla has offered to buy all of the remaining shares he doesn’t own of the social media giant which is approximately $43 billion.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Matt Prichard talked with Kevin Paffrath, Social Media and Financial analyst, about Elon Musk’s recent transaction buying Twitter.

Later on in the show Matt talks with Brent Wisley, president and CEO of Wisley Asset Management, about Musk’s $43 billion hostile takeover bid.