Elon Musk successfully secures Twitter for almost $44 billion





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Monday, “The Worlds Richest Man” Elon Musk officially secured social media platform Twitter for almost $44 billion.

This is the largest privatization deal to take place in the last two decades, as Twitter sells for $54.20 a share.

He wants to “transform” the media platform promoting free speech and giving its users more control over the app.

When he announced the deal Musk said, “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

He said he wanted “to make Twitter better than ever.”

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaches deal to acquire Twitter for approximately $44B. Musk promises to bring back "free speech" to the platform. pic.twitter.com/tkC6pBluPs — KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 25, 2022