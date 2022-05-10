Elon Musk will reverse Twitter’s permanent ban of Donald J. Trump





Tuesday, billionaire Elon Musk told the Financial Times that he would reverse Twitter’s permanent ban of former President Donald Trump if his $44 billion bid to buy the company is successful.

Musk told the Financial Times the ban “was morally wrong and flat out stupid,” though Trump has publicly said he would not return to the social media platform and will instead use his own platform, Truth Social, which was just recently created as competition to Twitter, prior to Musk’s acquisition.

Musk said he believes permanent bans on Twitter should be quite rare because they “fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter as a town square where everyone can voice their opinion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUSI News (@kusinews)