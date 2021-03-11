Emergency court hearing to re-open middle and high schools drags on to Monday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A group of parents in North County sought to get a temporary injunction on the state’s rules that have been preventing some middle and high schools from opening in North County.

The Parent Association of North County San Diego is suing Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state leaders citing the the state’s rules are unfairly preventing their districts from bringing the kids back on campus.

The parents are from five school districts in San Diego County. Those include Carlsbad, San Dieguito High, Poway Unified, Oceanside Unified and San Marcos Unified.

These school districts are prevented from reopening middle and high schools under the county’s most restrictive purple tier.

During today’s emergency hearing, San Diego County Judge Cynthia Freeland continued the case until Monday as the state requested more time to review the complaint.