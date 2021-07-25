Emerson College poll found Californians are split on Gov. Newsom’s performance as recall approaches

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A poll conducted by Emerson College found that most California residents are split on whether Gov. Newsom should be recalled.

Dr. Gregory Payne, Chair of Emerson College Department of Communication Studies, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the poll’s findings.

Surprising results from the poll include Larry Elder coming in at 16% despite a last minute entry, and Caitlyn Jenner dragging in at 4%, despite her celebrity status.

Dr. Payne described the poll as a snapshot in time that could change later on.