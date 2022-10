“Emotions” of the Market with Sully





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The IMF recently downgraded its forecast for the global economy with the warning “The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession.”

The agency stated on Tuesday that it expect global growth to decrease to 2.7% in the coming year.

Sully, Co-host of “On the Air”, recommends not to pull out of the stock market, stating that riding through the slumps is a good way to get long-term increases in returns on investment.