Employees in Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District denied vaccine accommodations





EL CAJON (KUSI) – Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District employees have been facing a COVID-19 vaccination deadline of Jan. 31, and those who have received exemptions have yet to be given accommodations, despite being willing and able to oblige.

Teresa Sardina was live in El Cajon at the district’s office with more details.

Patty Sparks, Administrative Assistant for the district, and Clifton Quinn, Department Chair of Computer Science, joined KUSI’s Teresa Sardina to discuss their experience not receiving accommodations for a vaccine exemption.

Both Sparks and Quinn described continuing to work from remotely and not yet being given the reasonable accommodations to work on-campus without meeting the approaching vaccine deadline.

Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District issued this statement below:

“The health and safety of our campus community is our top priority. Our students, parents and employees want to feel safe, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect them, including young children at our Child Development Centers. Our campuses overwhelmingly support a COVID-19 vaccine requirement, and we are pleased that more than 90 percent of our permanent employees are fully vaccinated. Our District offers medical and religious exemptions, and we have approved 99% of exemption requests. We carefully review each employee’s work situation to determine if they can still safely work. In some cases, exempted employees are working remotely, or onsite while maintaining distance, wearing a mask, and getting tested. We look forward to continuing to work together to maintain the health and safety of our community.”