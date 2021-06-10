Employers continue seeing worker shortage in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The country is slowly creeping out of the pandemic and employers can’t get employees on the floor fast enough.

Many employers are still struggling to find willing workers, especially those in the restaurant business looking for back-of-house employees.

Phil Blair, Executive Officer of Manpower Staffing, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the struggle to find willing employees.

Blair described that the job market right now is actually a job seeker’s market, as employers are desperate to find employees.

Make sure you get hired now, Blair explained, because you don’t want to be applying when everyone else is applying after unemployment benefits run out in September.

It’s the best time to get hired on and keep a flexible schedule, get signing-on bonuses, and more, Blair said.

For employers looking to hire, make sure your rates are competitive and offer referral bonuses, along with other incentives, Blair added.