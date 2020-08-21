Employment Attorney Annie Ellis details the latest controversy around AB 5

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lyft and Uber will continue to operate after receiving an emergency stay order from an appeals court.

The order allows ride-sharing companies to continue as usual in California rather than shut down or be forced to reclassify drivers as employees instead of independent contractors.

Most companies in California must reclassify their independent contractors as employees in order to comply with AB 5, the gig-worker law written by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez and co-authored by San Diego Mayoral candidate Todd Gloria.

Employment Attorney Annie Ellis joined Good Morning San Diego to detail the latest controversy around AB 5.