Employment Attorney Annie Ellis discusses how gig workers can file for unemployment benefits

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In an email to staffers, Uber announced said the company is cutting another three thousands employees.

The latest cuts come two weeks after the company announced plans to cut around 3,700 full-time jobs.

Uber also announced they are closing, or consolidating more than 40 offices around the world. All this comes as a result of reduced demand for rides with so many people staying home during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the decreased demand, comes decreased opportunity to make money for Uber drivers.

But, Uber drivers and tens of thousands of other gig workers/independent contractors are eligible to file for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Employment Attorney Annie Ellis discussed what gig workers having trouble filing for unemployment benefits can do to begin receiving the money.