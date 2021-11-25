‘Empty Chair at the Holiday Table’ campaign highlights stories of loss caused by the war on drugs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 9th annual “Empty Chair at the Holiday Table” campaign is highlighting the human stories of loss caused by the failed war on drugs.

In particular, the campaign seeks to focus on incarceration, overdose death, stigma, and drug war violence.

Gretchen Burns Bergman, Co-Founder & Executive Director, of A New PATH (Parents for Addiction Treatment & Healing) joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss details of the campaign.

To learn more about the campaign visit, www.momsunited.net