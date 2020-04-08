Empty streets, empty economy: How Chula Vista businesses are fighting to stay afloat during lockdown





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – San Diego County restaurants are trying to survive in these tough economic times. In fact, some restaurants in Chula Vista are doing special orders to go for Easter Sunday.

Many of the restaurant owners are thanking delivery companies like Postmates, GrubHun, Uber Eats, Doordash, etc. because without them, they wouldn’t be able to stay open.

That conversation opens another door into state law, AB5, written by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez.

Could her bill hurt the people she was trying to help?

KUSI’s Dan Plante was at Third Street in Chula Vista with more information.

Drivers are now Driving the economy! https://t.co/6ZCWVvd4GJ — Dan Plante (@DanPlanteKUSI) April 9, 2020

All wrapped-up, and nowhere to go! Heidi from Chula Vista is taking safety to the next level. Let’s kill this evil plague. pic.twitter.com/xdTJ1YSVqI — Dan Plante (@DanPlanteKUSI) April 8, 2020

Chula Vista wants you to know, “we’re open for business”. Restaurants and Craft Brewers on 3rd Ave are doing special Easter offerings. Half Dozen places surviving on to-go orders. Let’s help them keep the paychecks going. https://t.co/eH5XaiBq7S pic.twitter.com/eTJ8o7hqoq — Dan Plante (@DanPlanteKUSI) April 8, 2020