Encinitas Beaches remain open after tar ball reports

NORTH COUNTY (KUSI) – Beaches in Encinitas remained open Saturday despite reports of tar balls washing ashore on North County beaches, while Carlsbad was monitoring the impact of the Orange County oil spill on its desalination plant, officials said.

On Thursday, the county Health and Human Services Agency advised the public to be cautious at beaches and avoid contact with tar balls.

Encinitas informed residents on Friday that they might see members of shoreline assessment teams working along the coast evaluating tar balls found on North County beaches to determine their source.

It is unclear whether the increased numbers of tar balls are directly related to the pipeline oil spill — first reported Oct. 2 — off the Orange County coast, a county official said.

Natural geologic processes may cause tar balls to wash ashore and visible oil hasn’t been detected, the official said.

The warning is precautionary, as oil content may vary widely based on location and health impacts are unknown, the official said. Crude or processed oil can be carcinogenic and contact should be avoided.

However, brief contact with the substance “is unlikely to cause significant or lasting health concerns for most people,” the official said.

Some people are especially sensitive to certain chemicals possibly found in oil slicks or tar balls, and may develop skin rashes or other conditions, the official said.

People coming into contact with tar balls should clean themselves thoroughly with soap and water or other skin-safe cleaners, according to the official.

The agency advised people not to use degreasers, cleaning solutions or solvents as they may further damage skin, and seek medical attention if they develop a significant rash or suffer a reaction.

Residents who see wildlife affected by oil should not attempt to help – – as this requires special handling — but instead should call 877-823- 6926, a city official said.

As of Friday, UC Davis Oiled Wildlife Care Network reported a total of 26 birds recovered alive and 17 birds found dead on the beaches and in the water near the pipeline oil leak off Huntington Beach.

In Carlsbad, one of San Diego County’s largest sources of locally produced drinking water was closely monitoring the impact the oil spill could have in the area. The Carlsbad Desalination Plant provides 10% of San Diego County’s drinking water and produces 50 million gallons of desalinated seawater a day.

As of Friday morning, Sachin Chawla, the president of Poseidon Resources Channelside, said there were no signs of oil near the plant.

“Things are looking pretty good and we are running at full capacity,” he said.

Chawla said officials are aware of tar balls washing up on beaches in North County. However, he said they are no threat to the plant.

“If things get worse, there’s a way to capture that oil before it gets to the plant,” Chawla said.

State agencies placed white snares at the mouth of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon, the plant’s intake source.

“If there is some tar or floating oil, oil slick coming in, it’ll be seen and then we’ll be notified about that,” Chawla added.

Farther back in the lagoon are booms, yellow floating devices that can prevent oil from coming near the plant.