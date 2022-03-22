Encinitas Chamber of Commerce hosts free Business & Community Resource Expo

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On March 22, The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce will host their 2022 Business & Community Resource Expo held at the Encinitas Community Center.

The event is free and in person, open to anyone who would like an opportunity to network with local, business leaders.

Expo will run from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center at 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive

“We are pleased to host the Business & Community Resource Expo as a service to our members and non-members alike in an effort to help them grow their business as we emerge from the pandemic,” said Sherry Yardley, CEO of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce. “It will also be a terrific opportunity for the community to connect and discover the many resources that Encinitas has to offer. And we are so pleased that Ting Internet is our presenting sponsor – they really have embraced and supported the Encinitas community.”

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Hunter Sowards talked with Carol Knight, Community Relations, about the event.