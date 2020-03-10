Encinitas company introduces job board just for teens in San Diego

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – Teen Job Prep, a local online company, has introduced a job board specifically for San Diego teens. The job board lists hundreds of part-time jobs in the San Diego area that are perfect for teens.

Different from other job boards, Teen Job Prep reviews every job listing to ensure that the requirements, schedules and experience needed, are appropriate for busy teenagers who may have little or no experience.

For more information click here.