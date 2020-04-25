Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear discusses beach reopenings

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California has begun the process of getting the state back up and running, starting with its beaches.

Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear spoke on the phone with Good Morning San Diego’s Elizabeth Alvarez all about what the process of reopening San Diego’s beaches looks like.

While she was here, she also went over her reaction to last week’s “Freedom Rally” and explained that going forward, law enforcement would be adopting a zero-tolerance approach to any such rallies.