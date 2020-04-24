Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear on reopening the Coastal Rail Trail

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following stay-at-home protests, Mayor Catherine Blakespear held a virtual session to address several issues, including the reopening of the Coastal Rail Trail and beaches.

Later this week, Blakespear said the Coastal Rail Trail along Highway 101 will reopen to the public with additional signage enforcing social distancing and personal protective equipment, such as face masks.

Mayor Blakespear joined KUSI News to discuss this.