Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakspear announces campaign for State Senate





ENCINITAS (KUSI) – Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear announced Tuesday her intention to run in 2022 to represent the 36th Senate District, which includes parts of San Diego and Orange counties.

“Now is a time when our community needs leaders who will bridge divides, build coalitions, and deliver results for the families of California’s 36th Senate District,” the three-term mayor and San Diego Association of Governments chair said.

The district, which covers portions of North San Diego County — stretching from Encinitas to Oceanside — and southern portions of Orange County, is currently represented by Sen. Patricia Bates, R-Laguna Niguel.

Blakespear, a Democrat, said she has received endorsements from Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, and Assembly members Tasha Boerner Horvath, D- Encinitas, Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, Chris Ward, D-San Diego, and Brian Maienschein, D-San Diego.

“As a state senator, I will work tirelessly to make healthcare and housing more affordable, promote green policies to cool the climate, and create a just economic recovery from the consequences of the pandemic,” Blakespear said. “During my time in public service, I have a history of bringing people together to find common ground and get big things done. That’s what we need in our state leaders and that’s why I am running for State Senate.”