Encinitas resident murdered in his car while in Puerto Nuevo, Mexico

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – According to reports, 38-year-old Charles Heppner was murdered on April 16, 2021, in Puerto Nuevo, Mexico.

Heppner was in a common area surrounded by multiple restaurants.

When police arrived, they found him unconscious sitting in his car, with the engine still running. Heppner was then declared dead at the scene.

The investigation into his death is still ongoing in Mexico.

Funeral services for Heppner will be held this week in San Diego.

KUSI News sends condolences to Heppner’s family and friends.