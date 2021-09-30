Encinitas residents challenge ‘safe parking lot’ for homeless





ENCINITAS (KUSI) – A battle is brewing in Encinitas tonight between a group of citizens and the politicians at Encinitas City Hall.

The main issue is a “safe parking lot” for homeless families and others who live in their cars.

Like a lot of community groups, the group of Encinitas residents have said that their voices and concerns are being ignored.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live from Encinitas City Hall with more details Wednesday evening.