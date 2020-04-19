Encinitas residents hold ‘Freedom Rally’ to protest San Diego County’s overreaching shutdown orders





ENCINITAS (KUSI) – San Diego County’s public health orders are not slowly being protested by residents across the county.

Many residents tell KUSI News the inconsistencies are what is most troubling. Allowing the Hillcrest Farmers Market to re-open, but you are not allowed to catch a wave, lay on the beach, hike, play golf, or even go for a boat ride with your family.

San Diego County has ordered the closure of all county beaches, bays, parks, trails, golf courses, etc. And the overreaching, some even say unconstitutional, “health order” is not going over quietly with many San Diegans.

Saturday, there was a “Freedom Protest” in Downtown San Diego, only to be followed up by another “Freedom Protest” in Encinitas.

KUSI’s Dave Scott was live in Encinitas where he spoke to the protest organizer and some participants.

Will County Supervisor revise the public health order and allow San Diegans to enjoy the things they like to do if they can safely practice social distancing? Comment/reply to our social media posts to let us know.

