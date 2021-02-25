Encinitas restaurant owner fed up with arbitrary COVID-19 regulations, will reopen

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – Businesses up and down the state of California have been, and continue to be, severely affected by public health orders that have been put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

After nearly a year of harsh government regulation, the owner of Maurizio Trattoria Italiana in Encinitas, Fabio Montagna, says he simply can’t afford to operate under these regulations any longer.

Montagna is one of the over 600 restaurant/business owners who are being represented by Attorney Michael Curran, and have reopened, citing their constitutionally protected right to peacefully protest.

Montagna said he has followed all the rules to keep his family and others safe, but “after many months, unfortunately, I’m not able to close my business anymore. I don’t want to decrease any pay check, or any hours, of my employees anymore.

Maurizio Trattoria Italiana in Encinitas is located at: 505 S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA.

Curran and Fabio Montagna were interviewed live on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson earlier this week: