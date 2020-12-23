Encinitas restaurants remain open in defiance of Newsom’s orders

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -As the days pass by, businesses across the country are finding it harder and harder to abide by Newsom’s constantly changing orders, and stay in business.

Attorney Michael Curran explained that all of the restaurants he is representing are not breaking the law, as laws must go through the legislature. Curran asserted the government orders to close without data to justify their reasoning, is “unconstitutional.”

Curran says he is in close contact with around 100 restaurants, and is fighting to prevent the government from “taking away our rights.”

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Curran outside of Death by Tequila in Encinitas about his fight to protect our constitutional rights.