End of life directives for COVID-19 patients in the ICU and on ventilators





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent study out of New York showed that 88 percent of people who were put on a ventilator for COVID-19 ended up passing away.

Hunt Kooiker, the Medical Advisory Board Chair for the Hemlock Society of San Diego joined KUSI, via Skype, to discuss end of life directives for people entering ICU.