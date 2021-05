End of the day energizing workout with Cindy Whitmarsh





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Evening San Diego for an energizing end of the day workout, step by step.

Whitmarsh provided these steps for an end of the day workout.

Jumping walk out push-ups

Jack and press

Burpee squat and press

Clean and jerk

Swing through

Plank knee tucks

Side plank and rotate

Pigeon hip and back stretch