End of Title 42 expected to impact flow of fentanyl into U.S.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The end of Title 42 is expected to bring a surge of migrants to California’s southern border, but with this surge of migrants is expected a surge of illegal substances as well.

Cartels reportedly charge $2,000 a head to escort individuals through Mexico to the border. This cash will amount to billions of dollars by the end of Biden’s presidency, according to former DEA Agent and Counter-Narcotics Interdiction Business Development Manager for Rigaku Analytical Devices Michael Brown.

Brown joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss the issue.