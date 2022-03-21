Entering the third week of War between Ukraine and Russia

Mariupol experiences the worst of the war as Russian troops continue the siege





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The latest on Ukraine’s refusal to surrender Mariupol, as a brutal stalemate is fueling a devastating humanitarian crisis and a violinist getting attention for her amazing music while in a Ukrainian bomb shelter.

Violinist Vera Lytovchenko, hopes her performances in the Ukrainian bomb shelter will make a difference and keep peoples minds off the Russian invasion.

Russia wanted Ukraine’s defenses to lay down arms and raise the white flag in exchange for safe passage out of the city. So far, Mariupol has seen some of the worst of the war, as it has been under siege for more than three weeks.

Attempts to evacuate residents from Mariupol have mostly failed, with official saying at least 2,300 people have died in the siege and nearly 300,000 people are believed to be trapped there with supplies running out and aid being blocked from entering.

If the City falls it would allow Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine to unite.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with the Freedom Research Foundation’s executive director, Brandon Wheeler, about what is happening on the grounds of Kyiv after meeting with members of the Ukrainian Government.