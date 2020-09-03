Environmental leaders meet to discuss future of the Tijuana River Valley sewage problem

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Long before the coronavirus became a part of everyone’s life, viruses, pesticides and chemicals have been flowing freely from Tijuana into San Diego County.

Tens of millions of gallons per day, straight into the San Diego oceans.

For residents in the South Bay, beaches are constantly closed, and Border Patrol Agents are affected by the sewage.

Until now, it hasn’t gotten much attention or this much money.

But as KUSI’s Dan Plante reports, the money from the federal government designated to address the issue is having an instant impact.