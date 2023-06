Environmentalists and sports lovers agree on increased marshlands at De Anza Cove

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego’s plan to increase the amount of marshland in Mission Bay has hit a lot of road blocks.

But Wednesday, an agreement was made between environmentalists and sports lovers.

KUSI’s Dan Plante has all the details on the compromise to add new facilities and more marshland to the De Anza Cove area.