EPA hosts meeting providing aid on Tijuana River Valley sewage





IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday hosted a virtual public information meeting to provide an overview of some high-performing alternatives to address the transboundary wastewater pollution issues in the San Diego/Tijuana region, in accordance with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada treaty legislation.

The EPA offered solutions and $300 million to start work in the river valley.