EPIC Entertainment brings holiday magic to Hotel del Coronado light display

CORONADO (KUSI) – EPIC Entertainment Group is bringing holiday magic to Hotel Del Coronado with the world’s very first lit outdoor Christmas tree and a spectacular light show.

The 11-minute holiday light show “At First Light” takes place on the Founder’s Lawn every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Showstoppers include a 23-foot lobby Christmas tree decorated with 10,000 amber lights and over 2,000 ornaments.

Steve Sheldon, co-founder and Managing Partner/Executive Producer from EPIC Entertainment Group, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the show.