Epilepsy Foundation event for National Epilepsy Awareness Month





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 50,000 people are diagnosed with epilepsy in San Diego County alone, which translates to one out of 26 people in our community that will have epilepsy or a seizure in their lifetime.

The foundation has announced big changes in it’s annual Gingerbread City event in December at Liberty Station. Gingerbread City will take place as a socially distant drive-thru event.

More than 50,000 people are diagnosed with epilepsy in San Diego County alone, which translates to one out of 26 people in our community that will have epilepsy or a seizure in their lifetime.

The foundation has announced big changes it’s annual Gingerbread City event in December: