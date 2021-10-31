Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County hosts 28th annual Gingerbread City Gala

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County will host the 28th annual Gingerbread City Gala at the San Diego Air & Space Museum on Dec. 9.

The 2021 theme is “Sky’s the limit, soaring together for a cure.”

Wendy Urushima-Conn, CEO of the Epilepsy Foundation, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event.

Gingerbread City has supported epilepsy programs and services in San Diego for 27 years.

Guests will be treated to holiday music, entertainment, giveaways and a gingerbread structure competition.

To learn more information visit epilepsysandiego.org