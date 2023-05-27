Eric Early (R-CA) takes lead in race to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week, California Attorney Eric Early (R), candidate for U.S. Senate in California, announced he had taken the lead in the California senatorial race to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

He issued the following statement:

“Our campaign for common sense is growing and gaining more momentum each day, and we are now the frontrunners for the 2024 Primary.

“Californians are ready for a change. My Democrat opponents – all of them extremist progressives way out of touch with ordinary voters – have spent more than 50 years combined in Congress. Under their watch, inflation has skyrocketed, civil liberties have been curtailed, violent criminals run wild, the border has been opened, fentanyl is free-flowing into our communities, and Communist China is on the march.

“As the next US Senator from California, I will stand for the millions of forgotten Californians that the woke socialist progressives in DC have left behind.”

Early joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards with the details of his campaign.