Eric Early runs for California’s next attorney general

LOS ANGELES (KUSI) – Republican Eric Early has thrown his hat into the ring for California’s attorney general in the November 2022 election.

Early joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his run for governor and more.

The AG is the chief law enforcement officer and legal officer in the state, and I’ve been an attorney for 30 years, and run a nationally-recognized law firm, said Early.