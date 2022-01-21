Eric Genius to perform ‘Concert for Hope’ benefitting the Adult Rehabilitation Center in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Musician Eric Genius has inspired countless individuals who are spending time in prison. Genius has devoted his life to play in places “where people are forgotten.”

These places include prisons, rehab, inner city schools, homeless shelters and for the elderly.

But that’s not all, Genius also performers for our veterans suffering from PTSD.

He played in his first prison in his 20’s, and instantly knew this is what he wanted to do with his life. He explained an inmate stood up during his first concert and shouted something like, “I forgot what hope felt like.”

Ever since, Eric Genius has made it his mission to bring hope to those in need.

Genius joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on Good Morning San Diego to promote his upcoming ‘Concert for Hope’ that will benefit the Adult Rehabilitation Center in Otay Mesa.

If you want to donate to Eric Genius, visit: www.ericgenuis.com/concertsforhope

In the video below, Genius describes the joy he gets from bringing hope to the people who need it most.