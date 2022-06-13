Eric Paredes Save A Life Foundation petitions to expand life saving heart screenings to kids across California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Eric Paredes Save A Life Foundation has screened more than 35,000 youth across San Diego, saving lives through preventative heart screenings.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney talked with Hector Paredes, Co-Founder of Save A Life Foundation, and Diana Li, a Mother of Misdiagnosed Youth, about how preventative heart screenings can save a life.

You can join the many who recognize the impact of our free youth heart screenings by supporting Senate Bill 1135: California Youth Heart Screening Pilot to expand this service to kids across the state.

Sign the Petition HERE