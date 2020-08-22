Eric Paredes Save A Life Foundation virtual 5k

SAN DIEGO Eric Paredes Save A Life Foundation(KUSI) – The Eric Paredes Save A Life Foundation has been in the community for over 10 years conducting free heart screenings for youth to protect against Sudden Cardiac Arrest—the leading cause of death on school campuses and number one killer of student athletes.

Caused by an abnormality in the heart’s electrical system/structure, and it is estimated that 1 in 300 youth has an undetected heart condition.

Despite these stats, prevention practice and protocol are not required in youth communities.

While youth can suddenly collapse and go into cardiac arrest without warning, research shows that more than half stricken have preceeding symptoms sometimes days, weeks or months before an event.

• fainting or seizure, especially during or right after exercise

• fainting repeatedly or with excitement or startle

• racing heart, palpitations or irregular heartbeat

• dizziness or lightheadedness

• chest pain or discomfort with exercise

• excessive shortness of breath during exercise

• excessive, unexpected fatigue during or after exercise

To help the foundation continue providing free Sudden Cardiac Arrest in Youth services in San Diego by joining a virtual 5K next weekend, August 29-Sept 2. Your participation will help support SCA prevention resources for youth, parents, schools and medical practitioners.

Proceeds will benefit:

• the placement of AEDs and cardiac emergency response plans in schools and youth centers,

• and the eventual return of free youth heart screenings in 2021.

• Register today at epsavealife.org