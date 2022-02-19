Eric Weddle to become Rancho Bernardo High School football coach after winning Super Bowl

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rancho Bernardo High School announced on Saturday that Eric Weddle will take over duties as head coach of the high school’s football program, the Broncos, at the tail-end of the 2022 football season following his key role in helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl LVI.

Weddle had retired from football in 2019, but swooped back into the NFL, emerging from retirement and joining the Rams on Jan. 12.

Weddle tore his pec during the Rams’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and afterwards had confirmed he planned to slip back into retirement, stating he would “go back to my daily life.”

It appears his daily life will consist of coaching high school football in San Diego.

Weddle played with the San Diego Chargers in 2007, playing for eight seasons before joining the Baltimore Ravens.

In 2019, he joined the Rams just before retiring that same year.

The new coach will bring more than a decade of NFL experience, plus being inducted into the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, to his coaching at Rancho Bernardo High School.