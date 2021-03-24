Erica Ollmann Saphire appointed president and CEO of La Jolla Institute for Immunology

LA JOLLA (KUSI) – After 18 years of leading the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, President Mitchell Kronenburg will be vacating his seat, ushering in Erica Ollmann Saphire, Ph.D., who will be taking over the position.

Dr. Saphire’s term will formally begin on Sept. 1 and as president, she plans to utilize the Institute’s focus on human immunity and expertise to recruit new faculty, fostering diversity, talent, innovation, and financial strength to aid the body’s immune system to better tackle heart disease, autoimmunity, cancer, and infectious disease.

Currently, Dr. Saphire is a professor in LJI’s Center for Infectious Disease and Vaccine Research and the Director of the Coronavirus Immunotherapy Consortium (CoVIC).

The CoVIC recently brought together academics, non-profits, small and large biotechs, and major corporations from across the world to create treatments for COVID-19.

She will continue her research laboratory during her term as president.

Dr. Saphire will be filling in some highly esteemed shoes, as Dr. Kronenburg led the Institute through a faculty which grew by 30% and an operational budget that tripled.

Today, the Institute is counted among the top immunology research organizations based on scientific impact, and also one of the best places to work worldwide in the field of academic research, according to “The Scientist” magazine.

Dr. Saphire herself joined KUSI to discuss her new appointment.