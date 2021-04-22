Ernie Hahn announces new Wonderbus initiative





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ernie Hahn joined Good Evening San Diego to talk about the future of big venue concerts like the Sports Arena.

Hahn also discussed the new Wonderbus initiative that brings people music and supports the local music community during a pandemic safely.

The Infinium Spirits Wonderbus is a traveling concert on wheels with music engineered by the people that gave America’s Finest City its homegrown festival, Wonderfront Festival rolls San Diego County.

The Double decker bus with a full stage traveling down the coast with the Pacific Ocean and the City as its backdrop.

Excited patrons enjoying happy hour drinks and listening to live music for the first time in arguably over a year.

