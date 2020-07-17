Ernie Hahn discusses the future of San Diego’s Midway District and the Sports Arena

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to damper the local music scene, but there are other events to look forward to.

The Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival has already announced the event will not be held again until at least 2021, but Wonderfront Partner, Ernie Hahn’s other event is still scheduled for August 3rd.

The “CaddyHack Golf Festival” benefits the Boys to Men Mentoring organization, and will be at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe.

Hahn discussed the importance of the fun event, and the changes they needed to make to abide by social distancing guidelines.

Furthermore, Hahn shared some insight into the potential development of San Diego’s Midway District and where the issues are arising.