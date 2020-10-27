Ernie Hahn explains his opposition to fencing along Del Mar Bluffs train tracks





DEL MAR (KUSI) – The North County Transit District is looking at building fencing along the Del Mar Bluffs train tracks to keep the public safe.

If approved by the federal government, it will block residents from accessing several miles of coastline.

Del Mar’s Ernie Hahn said on Good Morning San Diego that he has crossed the train tracks thousands of times, and doesn’t believe fencing is necessary at all.

To sign the petition opposing the fencing plan, click here.

Del Mar City Council candidate Daniel Quirk started the petition titled, “Stop NCTD from Constructing Train Fence in 2020 on Del Mar Bluffs and in North County.”