Ernie Hahn: Future of San Diego Music Scene in 2020

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many big name concerts and music festivals have been canceled because of the COVID-19.

Pechanga Arena Managing Partner, Earnie Hahn joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the city’s music scene for the remainder of 2020.

The organizing team behind San Diego’s Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival announced they have canceled the 2020 event, originally scheduled for November, in light of ongoing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival’s organizers are still planning for some kind of event this fall.

“We will work with government officials over the next several months to develop and adapt an upcoming event that will ensure the health and safety of our fellow San Diegans. It will be a collaboration in motion, so stay safe and know that we are looking forward to better days ahead for our beautiful city,” said Ernie Hahn, managing partner of Wonderlust Events.