Ernie Hahn on reopening local venues for live music

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County has moved into the less-restrictive orange tier of the state’s coronavirus reopening system, and a 10 p.m. curfew for all restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and wineries was lifted.

The county was able to move to the orange tier Wednesday because the state administered 4 million vaccinations in low-income communities hardest hit by the pandemic. That goal triggered an adjustment of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, allowing San Diego County — which has reported fewer than 6 cases per every 100,000 residents for the last two weeks — to move up.

The orange tier includes sporting events, concerts and other live events can increase attendance to 33% of capacity for in-state fans. There will be no capacity limits for indoor retail shopping.

On a broader scale, California health officials said Tuesday that all state COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, gatherings and recreational activities will be lifted June 15, although a mask mandate will remain in place.

The June 15 date could be adjusted if the state begins over the next two months to experience rises in hospitalization numbers or a sudden lack of vaccine supply. Officials urged all residents to ensure the move occurs on time by continuing to practice infection-control measures.

Ernie Hahn joined Good Morning San Diego to have a discussion about orange tier and his thoughts on the future of live music and festivals.