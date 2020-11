Ernie Hahn Wonderfront one year later and the state of live music in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wonderfront was last year on this date but had to be canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizer, Ernie Hahn, joined Good Morning San Diego to reflect on one year and the state of live music today.

He also discussed how important Wonderfront is to San Diego and what they accomplished going forward..