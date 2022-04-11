Ernie Montano will represent San Diego County in California Youth of the Year competition

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – The Boys & Girls Club of San Marcos is proud to announce their Club member, Ernie Montano, will be representing all of San Diego County in the California Youth of the Year Competition on April 12!

Montano was named 2022 San Diego County Youth of the Year on March 8th, and is now going on to represent San Diego County in the Regional, and National Boys & Girls Club of America Youth of the Year competition.

Montano joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share is story with the San Diego community and highlight his impressive achievements to inspire other young community members.

For more information visit: www.boysandgirlsclubsm.org