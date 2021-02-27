‘Es el Chapo?’ documentarian reacts to arrest of drug kingpin Chapo Guzman’s wife

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife Mexico’s most infamous drug trafficker, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, was arrested on Feb. 22 at Dulles International Airport near Washington D.C. for conspiring to unlawfully import and distribute illegal drugs.

Authorities have also claimed that she aided in her husband’s escape from a Mexican prison in 2015, and again with an escape attempt in 2016.

Charlie Minn, Director of “Es el Chapo?,” a documentary on Guzmán that involved visiting his house in the Sinaloa mountains, joined KUSI to discuss Aispuro’s recent arrest.

Aispuro’s sentence would have likely been more lenient, had she been arrested in Mexico, Minn added.

“As long as Americans consume illegal drugs, these cartels will be in business. This is a 30 billion dollar business,” the director said.

Minn has made 10 films that deal with the Mexican drug war, including “77 minutes,” a documentary on the 1984 San Ysidro Massacre.