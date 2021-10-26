Escondido building fire leads to discovery of woman’s body

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – A woman’s body was found inside a burning building in Escondido Monday.

Police and firefighters responded at around 12:45 p.m. to a residential structure fire at 25125 Valley Center Road, according to Escondido Police Department Lt. Bode Berreth.

After Escondido firefighters put out the blaze, Berreth said a dead woman was found inside the previously burning structure.

The woman’s cause of death remains under investigation, as does the cause of the fire. Her name was being withheld pending notification of her next of kin, Berreth said.